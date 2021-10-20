Three Mystery E. coli Outbreaks in Iowa, Kentucky, and Oregon Unsolved

by

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, there have been more unsolved food poisoning outbreaks around the country. In 2020, three multistate E. coli outbreaks that sickened more than 50 people were never solved. This year, there are three mystery E coli outbreaks in Iowa, Kentucky, and Oregon that are unsolved.

The Iowa E. coli outbreak in June 2021 sickened several children who live in Maquoketa in Jackson County and has not been solved. The children were hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. One little boy had a stroke and was placed in medically induced coma, and was recovering.

In Jackson County in Oregon, at least 16 people were sickened with E. coli infections in August. Twelve people were hospitalized because they were so sick. Most of those sickened are in their teens and 20s, although the patient age range is from 11 years to 65.

And a new E. coli outbreak in Kentucky was just announced this week. At least ten people are sick in that outbreak, and six people have been hospitalized; two have been diagnosed with HUS.

Previous E. coli outbreaks around the country have been linked to county fairs and state fairs, petting zoos, agricultural tourism such as orchards and farms, foods like romaine lettuce, ground beef, apple juice, and cake mix, and water like lakes and beaches. Some outbreaks are never solved, such as the three multistate E. coli outbreaks that occurred last year.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, which include severe abdominal pain and cramps and bloody diarrhea, especially if you live in those states, see your doctor. You may be part of these three mystery E. coli outbreaks.