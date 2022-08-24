by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table updated with more information about the current outbreaks, including two cyclospora outbreaks, one E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, and two new Salmonella outbreaks. Case counts have been adjusted. The investigation into the Daily Harvest French Lentils outbreak has not advanced.

For the cyclospora outbreaks, cases from one outbreak have been “re-grouped” into the other outbreak based on genomic data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One outbreak increased from 6 cases to 70, and the other case count was adjusted downward from 98 to 41. This means that the government has more ability to identify the gene sequences in cyclospora oocysts than in previous outbreaks.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in a “not yet identified food,” an on-site inspection has been initiated. This outbreak is associated with romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. People in Indiana are also sick. The official case count stands at 37, with 10 hospitalized and three people with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), although Michigan is reporting at least 43 sick with at least 24 hospitalized. All of the Michigan cases are confirmed and matched with the outbreak strain.

For the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak, the case count has increased from 19 to 22. Traceback has been initiated, although no food has been identified yet.

And for the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food, the count count has increased from 44 to 62 cases. Sample collection and analysis has been initiated, so hopefully more information will be released soon.

