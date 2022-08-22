Wendy’s Michigan E. coli Outbreak Grows to 43 Sick, 24 in Hospital

by

The Wendy’s Michigan E. coli outbreak has grown to include 43 people sickened and at least 24 hospitalized. Four people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that is a complication of this infection. The CDC total for the state is currently just 15, so this is a dramatic case count increase.

The case count includes patients from these counties: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw, and Wayne. The city of Detroit is also included. The patient age range is from 6 to 94 years.

Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of public health administration at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in as statement, “We are reminding residents in Michigan to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of E. coli illness such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting or other gastrointestinal distress. Additionally, we urge residents to take proper precautions when handling food and practice safe food preparation.”

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has represented many clients and families in E. coli lawsuits, said, “It’s alarming how fast this outbreak is growing. We hope that investigators are correct focusing on romaine lettuce, which has been linked to many outbreaks in the past few years.”

More than 55% of these Michigan patients reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant before they got sick. The CDC has named romaine lettuce served on Wendy’s burgers and sandwiches as a possible source, but that is not confirmed. There is no recommendation to stop eating at Wendy’s, but that fast food chain has pulled romaine from its venues in several states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever, nausea, and vomiting. Most people suffer from severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps and diarrhea that is bloody and watery.

Symptoms of HUS, which typically occur a week or two after an E. coli infection begins, include pale skin, lethargy, little or no urine output, bleeding from the nose and mouth, and easy bruising. Anyone with those symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you have eaten at a Wendy’s restaurant and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wendy’s Michigan E. coli outbreak.