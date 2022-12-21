FDA CORE Table Has Just Two Active Outbreak Investigations

by

The FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has just two active outbreaks. Since the last update, three outbreaks have ended.

The currently active outbreaks include the mystery Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 274 people. That’s a very large outbreak with no food attached. The only action taken so far is traceback. There is no more information about this outbreak.

And the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms imported from Korea is still active. Two people are sick in that outbreak, and both have been hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since November 17, 2022.

The closed investigations include the mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that sickened at least 11 people, the E. coli O121 outbreak that was linked to frozen Earth Grown falafel that sickened at least 24 people in five states, and the Salmonella Litchfield outbreak linked to recalled Mariscos Bahia fresh salmon that sickened at least 39 people in four states. The outbreaks are over and the investigations into them have ended.

There is one other outbreak on the CDC’s outbreak table that is not included in either the FDA or USDA tables. That is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to deli meats and cheeses. That outbreak has sickened at least 16 people in 13 states, and has caused one death. Some of the illnesses are related to products purchased at NetCost Market delis in the northeastern United States. The investigation has not been updated since November 9, 2022.

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection and you have eaten any of these recalled products, see your doctor. You may be part of these outbreaks.