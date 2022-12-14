Mariscos Bahia Seafood Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 39 Sick

by

The Mariscos Bahia seafood Salmonella Litchfield outbreak has ended with 39 people sick in four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of six more patients since the last investigation update that was issued on October 25, 2022. The outbreak has ended as of December 14, 2022.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (13), California (24), Illinois (1), and Texas (1). Illinois has been added to the state list. The new patients live in California and Arizona. Illness onset dates range from June 14, 2022 to October 23, 2022. The patient age range is from 1 to 80 years. Of 32 people who gave information to investigators, 15 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 47%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

Eighteen people were interviewed by public health officials. Thirteen of them repeating eating raw fish, sushi, or poke before they got sick. That percentage was much higher than the 7.9% of respondents who said they ate raw fish during that time period in the FoodNet Population Survey.

Of 12 patients who remembered details of their meal, 10, or 83%, said they ate raw salmon. Officials identified several sick people as part of three clusters at restaurants. FDA investigated the source of the fresh, raw salmon eaten by people in this outbreak at those restaurants and traced it back to Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

Whole genome sequencing of patient isolates showed that they were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. Then, the FDA collected an environmental sample with multiple swabs from the Mariscos Bahia venue in Pico Rivera, California. Whole genome sequencing found that Salmonella on at least one of those swabs was the outbreak strain.

Mariscos Bahia voluntary recalled fresh salmon fillet, fresh deep skin salmon fillet, fresh salmon portions, Chilean seabass (fillet and portions), halibut (fillet and portions), tuna (fillet and portions), and swordfish (loin, fillet, and wheel) on October 20, 2022. The fish was shipped between June 14, 2022 and October 17, 2022.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning and you ate raw salmon or other seafood from Mariscos Bahia, see your doctor. You may be part of this Mariscos Bahia seafood Salmonella outbreak.