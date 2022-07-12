FDA CORE Table Updated: Big Olaf Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA Core Outbreak Investigation Table was updated, with ten active investigations. The FDA states that the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 23 people is linked to big Olaf ice cream. The quote is, “For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, a product linked to illnesses is ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery, located in Florida.”

There is still no recall on the FDA recall page about this ice cream, but according to news reports Big Olaf started recalling the ice cream over the weekend. The CDC reiterated their warning to consumers about the ice cream on July 8, 2022.

Anyone who has this ice cream in their freezer should discard it immediately, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. Listeria bacteria can cluster in tiny clumps and may not be evenly spread throughout any food. Throw the ice cream away after first double bagging it.

You should clean your freezer and anything the ice cream may have touched with a mild bleach solution after you discard it. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria will survive freezing temperatures, and it spreads very easily in most environments. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the ice cream.

And make sure, if you are ordering ice cream from a shop, to ask if the ice cream is Big Olaf brand. If it is, do not buy it.

The case count in the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak in a not yet identified food has increased from 42 to 59 ill persons. In that outbreak, traceback has been initiated.

The outbreak linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks remains unchanged. The FDA has not identified the pathogen or cause of illness in that outbreak.

Two solved outbreaks, the hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic FreshKampo and HEB strawberries, and the Salmonella Sentfenberg outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter, are unchanged.

The unsolved outbreaks include a Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened 14; a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened 12 people, an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened 10, an adverse event linked to dry cereal with no identified cause of illness that has sickened 558 people, and the Cronobacter illnesses in infants.