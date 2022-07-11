Big Olaf Creamery Recalls Ice Cream After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

by

According to news reports, Big Olaf Creamery, located in Sarasota, Florida, is recalling its ice cream after a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was announced by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is no mention of this recall yet on the FDA web site or on any Florida government web site. That ice cream is sold only in Florida.

The CDC warned consumers again against eating this ice cream in an updated statement on July 8, 2022. The case count for the Listeria outbreak remains the same: 23 sickened in 10 states, with 22 hospitalized and one person who died. Those sickened by state include: Colorado (1), Florida (12), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (2), and Pennsylvania (1).

Samples of the ice cream have been collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. An inspection at the Big Olaf Creamery facility is also underway.

The ice cream is sold by Big Olaf, and it is also available at several outlets in Florida according to their website, including Lakewood Ranch in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Pinecraft in Sarasota, Siesta Key in Sarasota, St. Armands in Sarasota, Venice in Venice, Florida, Bee Ridge Plaza in Sarasota, Beverly’s Ice Cream in Clearwater Beach, Super Scoops in Treasure Island, Sprinkles Ice Cream Shop and Retro Candy in St. Pete Beach, Sundial Beach Resort and Spa in Sanibel, Good Ole Days in Punta Gorda, Twistee Treat in North Fort Myers, Tedi’s Olde Tyme Ice Cream in St. Augustine, Fantastic Fudge in Fernandina Beach, and The Ice Cream Shop in Lehigh Acres.

If you are buying ice cream in Florida, ask to make sure you are not getting Big Olaf ice cream if it is not clearly marked. If you have any Big Olaf ice cream in your home, do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. You can throw the ice cream away in a double bagged package, or take it back to the store where you bought it.

The symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are likely to have serious complications from this infection suffer from a severe headache, high fever, muscle aches, a stiff neck, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick after eating this ice cream, see your doctor.