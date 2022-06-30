FDA Investigates French Lentil and Leek Crumbles Illnesses

by

The FDA is investigating French Lentil and Leek Crumbles illnesses. That product is produced by Daily Harvest. Consumer complaints of gastrointestinal illness and abnormal liver function have been received and “may be attributable” to eating Daily Harvest French Lentil and Leek Crumbles frozen product.

We do not yet know the case count by state, but we do know that ill persons live in these 26 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. There are 133 patients, and 42 of those people have been hospitalized. The last illness onset date was June 21, 2022.

Daily Harvest voluntarily recalled their product on June 17, 2022, in response to Consumer Adverse Event Reports (CAERS) and Consumer Complaints that were submitted to the FDA. The FDA has opened an investigation. As of June 28, 2022, there are 133 CAERS reports and Consumer Complaints.

From April 28 to June 17, 2022, about 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to consumers in the U.S. through online sales and direct delivery. They were also sold through sales at the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, Illinois and a pop up store in Los Angeles, and samples were given to some consumers.

Do not sell, eat, or serve the recalled product. If you have it in your freezer, throw it away after first double bagging it. If you have any symptoms, including yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, itch9ing with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain, or fever after consuming this product, contact your doctor and let him or her know you recently consumed this item. These are all symptoms of liver illness. All illnesses should be reported to the health department.