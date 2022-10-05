FDA Says Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak Was Cantaloupe

by

The FDA says that the previously unidentified Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak was cantaloupe in an update to that agency’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. At least 87 people were sickened in that outbreak, which has ended. The investigation was closed recently, as it was still active in the last update issued on September 28, 2022. The FDA says that “more information will be forthcoming.”

We don’t know the patient age range, illness onset date, or if anyone has been hospitalized. The outbreak case count has increased by one more patient since the last update. There is no ongoing risk to the public, according to the FDA, since these products are no longer available on the market. Still, learn how to protect yourself when preparing produce.

There are still nine active outbreak investigations listed on the table even though some have ended. They include:

The case count in the Salmonella Litchfield outbreak in a not yet identified product (reference #1105) has increased from 28 cases to 29 cases. Traceback has been initiated.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak (reference #1081) in a not yet identified product, CDC announced the outbreak is over on 10/4/2022. FDA’s investigation is ongoing. This is the Wendy’s outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak (reference #1106) has been linked to Old Europe Cheese’s Brie and Camembert cheese. An outbreak advisory was issued on September 30, 2022. There are at least six people sickened in that outbreak, and five have been hospitalized. A recall has been issued.

The Salmonella Litchfield outbreak is still ongoing, with at least 29 people sick. Traceback has started. The Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak in a not identified food is still going, with at least 30 people sick; traceback has begun. The illnesses linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks is still ongoing, with hundreds reported being sick. And the Big Olaf Ice Cream outbreak is still ongoing and being investigated.

The two cyclospora outbreaks have ended. They were not solved. One sickened at least 84 people, and the other sickened at least 42 people.

And the second mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended. That outbreak sickened at least 20 people. No recall was issued, but traceback was initiated, there was an on-site inspection, and samples were collected and tested.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, especially if you have the symptoms of Salmonella and have eaten cantaloupe, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.