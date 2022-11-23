FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table Updated

by

The FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated to include more information about three of the current investigations. This table does not provide a lot of information about outbreaks. It just informs consumers that outbreaks have occurred.

For the new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to imported enoki mushrooms, the CDC investigation notice has been added. The outbreak has sickened at least two people in two states; both have been hospitalized. Traceback has been initiated, and sample collection and analysis has also been initiated.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has increased from 264 cases to 269 cases. Traceback was initiated and sample collection and analysis has begun. It’s unusual that an outbreak this large doesn’t have more information available, and that no food has been linked to the illnesses.

The investigation into the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that sickened at least 11 people has ended. That outbreak was not solved and was declared over by the FDA.

The CORE Outbreak Table states that the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel remains unchanged, with at least 20 people sick in five states. Five of those patients have been hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since October 7, 2022.

In the Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that is linked to fresh seafood, particularly salmon, sold by Mariscos Bahia, the case count remains the same. At least 33 people in three states are sick. Thirteen people have been hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since October 20, 2022.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Old Europe Brie and Camembert cheese is unchanged, with at least six people in five states sick. Five of the patients have been hospitalized. Several recalls have been issued. This outbreak investigation hasn’t been updated since November 10, 2022.