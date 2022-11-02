by

In the past ten years, there have been many food poisoning outbreaks linked to fast food restaurants. The outbreaks slowed significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, however. This year, there was only one fast food outbreak that was allegedly associated with Wendy’s restaurants in several states that may have been caused by romaine lettuce. These outbreaks can be very large simply because there are so many restaurants in these fast food chains.

Now that people are no longer staying at home, and are eating out more, will there be more food poisoning outbreaks linked to fast food restaurants? Only time will tell.

How many outbreaks are linked to fast food restaurants?

In 2022, an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak was allegedly associated with romaine lettuce served on Wendy’s hamburgers and sandwiches in several midwestern states. However, investigators could not definitely link that ingredient to the illnesses. At least 109 people in six states were sickened. Fifty-two people were hospitalized, and 13 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

In 2020, an E. coli O103 outbreak that sickened at least 51 people in 10 states was linked to Jimmy John’s clover sprouts. The FDA found the outbreak strain of E. coli in sample soy Chicago Indoor garden raw sprouts that were served at some Jimmy John’s locations.

In 2018, a huge Clostridium perfringens outbreak was linked to one Chipotle restaurant in Ohio. At least 647 people were sickened with diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Also in 2018, a large cyclospora outbreak was linked to salads served at McDonald’s restaurants. Cyclospora was found in a package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald’s by a Fresh Express processor. At least 511 people in 16 states were sickened, and 24 people were hospitalized.

And a Jimmy John’s raw sprouts Salmonella outbreak sickened at least ten people in three states in 2018.

In 2016, two E. coli O26 outbreaks were linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. In one, at least 55 people were sickened, with 21 hospitalized. In the second, five people were sickened, with one person hospitalized. Epidemiological evidence suggested that a common meal item or ingredient served at those restaurants was the likely source of both outbreaks, according to the CDC; in the larger outbreak, 87% of patients said they ate at a Chipotle restaurant before they got sick.

In 2015, a Salmonella outbreak that sickened 64 people who ate at Chipotle restaurants in Minnesota sickened at least 64 people. Tomatoes were pinpointed as the probable cause of that outbreak.