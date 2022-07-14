by

More Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek crumbles illnesses have been reported to the govnermmnt, but there are still no answers about what has caused the illnesses, according to the FDA. There have been 277 Consumer Adverse Event Reports (CAERS) and Consumer Complaints submitted to the FDA as of July 14, 2022. Anecdotal reports of illness have neared 500.

The FDA has started an investigation, including inspection and sample collection, to try to determine what is causing these illnesses. This investigation is ongoing.

Daily Harvest recalled this product on June 23, 2022. About 28,000 units of this product were sold through online sales, direct delivery, and through retail sales at the company’s store in Chicago and a pop up store in Los Angeles. The frozen product is packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch. All lot codes are included in this recall.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman said, “We hope that the FDA finds the source of these illnesses soon. It’s alarming that so many people have been diagnosed with serious illness, and even needed gall bladder removal, after eating a food product.”

Symptoms of patients who have eaten this product include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain, and fever. Those are typical symptoms of a problem with the liver. In fact, patients have reported abnormal liver function.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you heat it according to package directions. You can throw it away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you do feel ill, see your doctor.