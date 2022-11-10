Most Deli Meat and Cheese Listeria Cases are in New York State

by

In the latest outbreak, most of the deli meat and cheese Listeria cases are in New York, according to the FDA and CDC. Seven of the 16 cases live in that state. In fact, among seven patients from New York who were interviewed, five said they bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of NetCost Market.

In 2021, the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in several environmental and food samples during inspections at NetCost Markets in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Then, in September 2022, the outbreak strain was found in the same Brooklyn NetCost Market. That store is not linked to the most recent illnesses, however. That suggests that this may be an ongoing issue, especially since illness onset dates extend back to April 2021.

But investigators do not believe that NetCost Market delis are the only source of the pathogen in this outbreak. Some people who were sickened did not shop at that grocery store chain. NetCost Markets are located in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, but patients in this outbreak live in California, Illinois, Maryland, and Massachusetts in addition to New Jersey and New York. Officials think that a contaminated food introduced the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes into delis in multiple states.

Food safety experts consider deli meats and cheeses problematic for people who can become seriously ill from Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning, including seniors, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women. The pathogen can become endemic in those environments, and can be spread via slicing machines and display cases. The bacteria also resists traditional cleaning methods and can form a biofilm to protect itself. The history of Listeria outbreaks linked to those products is long.

If you are in a population that is considered high risk for serious complications from listeriosis, there are ways you can protect yourself with safer food choices. And know the symptoms of listeriosis, so if you do get sick, you can get help quickly. If you have eaten deli meats and cheeses and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.