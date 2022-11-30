Mystery Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak Grows Again

by

The mystery Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has grown again according to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are four other active outbreak investigations currently on the Table.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, which was first posted on November 16, 2022, has now sickened 270 people, up from 269 people the last time the Table was updated. This is a very large outbreak to not be associated with a food. The government has initiated traceback and also sample collection and analysis, so perhaps an outbreak investigation notice is coming soon. There is no informantion about illness onset dates, patient age ranges, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to Enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea, the case count remains the same, at two sick in two states. The FDA has initiated traceback and has started an on-site inspection. In addition, samples have been collected and are being analyzed.

The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel remains the same, with 20 people sick in six states. Five people are hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since October 7, 2022.

The Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that is linked to fresh salmon from Mariscos Bahia also remains unchanged. There are 33 people in three states that are sick, and 13 people are hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since October 25, 2022.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to Old Europe Brie and Camembert cheeses is also the same. Six people in six states are sick, and five of those patients have been hospitalized. In that outbreak, the FDA released an updated list of stores that may have sold the cheeses. The cheese may have been repackaged in stores and sold in these forms: Wheels, rounds, rectangles, wedges, prepackaged cheese trays, prepackaged variety cheese packs, and prepackaged charcuterie boards.The best by dates for these items range from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.