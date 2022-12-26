Netcost Deli Meat and Cheese Listeria Outbreak Number 7 of 2022

by

The deadly Netcost deli meat and cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is the number seven outbreak of 2022, with at least 16 people sick in six states. Thirteen people have been hospitalized because they are so ill, and one person who lived in Maryland has died.

As of November 9, 2022, which was the last time this outbreak investigation was updated, the case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Maryland (3), Massachusetts (2), New Jersey (1), and New York (7). Illness onset dates range from April 17, 2021 to September 29, 2022. One person got sick during a pregnancy, which resulted in a fetal loss. The patient age range is from 38 to 92 years. Eleven of the patients are of Eastern European background or speak Russian.

Environmental samples taken from a NetCost Market deli in Brooklyn, New York, along with several opened packages of ham and mortadella that were sliced at that same market, along with sliced salmi purchased from a NetCost Market in Staten Island all tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

Even with these test results, no single food has been identified as the source of this outbreak. Officials do not know if other markets, stores, or delis may have sold food associated with this outbreak.

If you have eaten deli meats and cheese and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, see your doctor. You may be part of this NetCost deli meat and cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.