New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Table

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This investigation joins four other active outbreak investigations on that Table.

In the new outbreak, which is not the same as the new Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses in the upper northeastern part of the United Sates, at least two people are sick. A possible source of the pathogen has not been identified. Traceback has been initiated, but no recall has been issued, there has been no on-site inspection, and no sample collection or analysis. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

There is one other mystery outbreak on the Table: an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in a not yet identified food that has sickened at least 11 people. While traceback has begun, there is no recall, inspection, or sample collection. This is typical for the type of information the FDA releases until there is some action that consumers can take to protect themselves.

The other outbreaks that remain on the table include the E. coli O121:H19 outbreak linked to recalled Earth Grown frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores that has sickened at least 20 people in six states, the Salmonella Litchfield outbreak linked to recalled fresh seafood from Mariscos Bahia that has sickened at least 33 people in three states, and the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Old Europe Brie and Camembert cheeses that has sickened at least six people in six states.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.