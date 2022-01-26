New Romaine E. coli Outbreak Over As It’s Announced

by

A new romaine E. coli outbreak is over as soon as it’s announced on the FDA’s CORE Investigation Outbreak Table. Four people are sickened. The investigation into the outbreak, however, is still considered active. We do not know where the ill persons live, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized or has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

The FDA’s statement reads, “The outbreak of four illnesses of E. coli O121:H19 (reference# 1050) has been linked to romaine lettuce. The information collected over the course of this investigation indicated that romaine lettuce was the likely source of this outbreak; however, it appears that this outbreak is over, and there is no actionable advice for consumers. FDA has been conducting a traceback investigation and other activities in an effort to learn more about possible sources or routes of contamination.”

There have been many romaine E. coli outbreaks in the past few years in the United States. Most of these outbreaks are not linked to a specific brand or supplier, but have been linked to romaine harvested in two growing areas: Yuma, Arizona and California, especially the Salinas area.

There are four other active outbreak investigations on that table:. They are the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Simple Truth Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Power Greens that has sickened 10 people in four states; the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads that has sickened at least 10 people in eight states; the deadly Dole packaged salads Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 13 states; and the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to fresh onions imported from Mexico by ProSource Produce and Keeler Family Farms that has sickened at least 892 people in 38 states and Puerto Rico.