Two New Salmonella Outbreaks Added to FDA CORE Table

Two new Salmonella outbreaks have been added to the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There is no more information provided on these outbreaks, as is typical for the FDA’s new way of transmitting information.

The first new outbreak is a Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak in a not yet identified product. So far, at least 13 people have been sickened in that outbreak. We do not know the states where the ill persons live, their age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. So far, traceback has been initiated, but there is no recall, no one-site inspection, and no samples have been collected or tested.

The second new outbreak is a Salmonella Braenderup outbreak that has sickened at least 40 people. Traceback has been initiated, but again, there has been no recall, no inspections, no sample collection or analysis.

In the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people, traceback has been initiated. No food has been identified in that outbreak either.

There are six other outbreaks on that table that are being actively investigated; three are unsolved. They include another mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 21 people, with traceback initiated; an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people, with traceback initiated; and the dry cereal outbreak with at least 558 adverse events reported to the government.

And there are two solved outbreaks. They include the hepatitis A outbreak linked to imported organic strawberries that has sickened at least 18 people three states, with 13 people hospitalized; and the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to recalled Jif peanut butter, which has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states.

The issue with the Abbott Nutrition Cronobacter contamination has been transferred to an IMG investigation. That plant was closed for weeks after contamination was found, prompting a crisis in the supply of powered infant formula.