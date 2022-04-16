USDA Investigates Possible Chicken Salmonella Enteritidis Outbreak

by

The USDA is investigating a possible chicken Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak, according to their outbreak investigations response table. This is the first outbreak of a USDA-regulated food for 2022.

The table did not give us any more information. We do not know if chicken is the definitive source or what type of chicken it may be, nor do we know how many people may have been sickened. If it is an outbreak, we do not know illness onset dates, where those sickened live, and if anyone has been hospitalized. As far as we know, no recall has been issued.

Poultry and Salmonella have caused many outbreaks over the years. It’s worth mentioning that Salmonella outbreaks are notoriously underreported. Epidemiologists use a multiplier of 30 to estimate how many people are actually sickened in Salmonella outbreaks, which means you can multiply these numbers by 30 to get a good idea of the actual outbreak size.

Poultry Salmonella Outbreaks

In 2021, the Kirkwood breaded stuffed chicken Salmonella outbreak sickened at last 36 people in 11 states. Twelve people were hospitalized because they were so sick. Frozen stuffed breaded chicken has been a source of illnesses for several years because it looks fully cooked even though it is raw, and because it’s difficult to test doneness.

Also in 2021, a Salmonella outbreak linked to Plainville Farms ground turkey sickened at least 33 people in 14 states. However, not all of the illnesses were linked to that particular brand. Four people were hospitalized.

In 2019, a Salmonella Schwarzengrund outbreak linked to Butterball ground turkey sickened at least seven people in three states. About 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey were recalled.

In 2018, a Salmonella outbreak linked to Empire Kosher chicken sickened at least 25 people in 6 states. Eleven people were hospitalized.

In 2015, another Salmonella outbreak linked to Barber Foods frozen breaded stuffed chicken sickened at least nine people in two states.

In 2014, a huge Foster Farms chicken Salmonella outbreak sickened at least 634 people in 29 states. At least 240 people were hospitalized. After that outbreak Foster Farms took measures to reduce Salmonella contamination in chickens.

Prepare Poultry Safely

These outbreaks are a good reminder that chicken and turkey are potentially hazardous foods that are often contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, most often Salmonella. But you can take steps to protect yourself.

First, always handle raw poultry with care. First, never rinse raw chicken and turkey because bacteria will aerosolize under the water and drift around your kitchen. Use a separate cutting board to prepare raw chicken and turkey, and wash it thoroughly after use with soap and water. Keep raw poultry away from other foods that are eaten raw. Wash any surfaces, utensils, or plates that have come into contact with raw poultry with soap and water.

And always cook poultry thoroughly. Every type of raw poultry, from whole chickens and turkeys to chicken parts and ground poultry, must be cooked to 165°F and measured with a good food thermometer before serving.

Salmonella Symptoms

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start six hours to six days after you eat food contaminated with this pathogen. Typical symptoms include a fever, nausea, chills, headache, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

So if you have eaten chicken and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this chicken Salmonella enteritidis outbreak.