What are the current food poisoning outbreaks in the U.S.? There are currently four solved active outbreaks right now, and there are also three unidentified Salmonella outbreaks, one mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, and one unidentified Listeria monocytogenes outbreak on the FDA and USDA Investigation Tables. The only clue in those outbreaks is the one associated with a USDA-inspected food; that Salmonella Muenchen outbreak may be linked to a beef product.

Current Food Poisoning Outbreaks

Strawberry Hepatitis A Outbreak

This outbreak, which is linked to FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries, has sickened at least 18 people in three states. Thirteen patients have been hospitalized.

Anyone who purchased those brands between March 5, 2022 and April 15, 2022 and froze them for later use should discard them immediately. If you ate those frozen berries within the last two weeks, talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated against this virus.

Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks Outbreak

Government officials do not know the pathogen, chemical, or toxin that caused the illnesses in this outbreak, but there are hundreds of complaints of illness on the internet. Some people were hospitalized, and several had to undergo gall bladder surgery after eating this product.

The FDA has received 107 formal adverse event reports from people who ate this product. Daily Harvest recalled it on June 23, 2022.

Big Olaf Creamery Ice Cream Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

This outbreak, one of the current food poisoning outbreaks in this country, which has sickened at least 23 people and killed one person, is linked to ice cream that was allegedly sold in Florida. Most patients live in Florida, and all other patients said they visited that state before they got sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has named Big Olaf Creamery ice cream in their investigation. Almost half of interviewed patients who remembered the type of ice cream they ate mentioned the Big Olaf brand.

One person who lived in Illinois died. Twenty-two patients have been hospitalized. Five people got sick during a pregnancy, and there was one fetal loss.

Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella Senftenberg Outbreak

The investigation into the Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter has not been updated since May 26, 2022. There are at least 16 people in 12 states who are sick after eating this product. Two people have been hospitalized.

Jif peanut butter was recalled, and there have been many secondary recalls of products made with this peanut butter over the past weeks.

Now that you know the current food poisoning outbreaks in the United Sates, you can protect yourself and your family. Make sure you do not have any recalled products in your home. And know the symptoms of the common food poisoning pathogens so you can get help early.