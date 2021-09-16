Cake Mix E. coli Outbreak Ends With 16 Sick in 12 States

by

The cake mix E. coli outbreak has ended as of September 16, 2021, with 16 people sick in 12 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A common brand of cake mix that made people sick was not identified. And no illnesses have been reported for seven weeks.

The case count by state is: Illinois (2), Indiana (1), Iowa (2), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Nebraska (2), Ohio (2), Oregon (1), South Carolina (1), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). Seven people were hospitalized. The patient age range is from 2 t0 73 years, with a median age of 13. The age range for outbreaks linked to baking ingredients usually skews young; 75% of children in this outbreak are under the age of 18. One person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure that is a complication of this infection.

Of the nine people were were interviewed by officials, seven, or 78%, said that they tasted or ate raw batter made from a cake mix before they got sick. The patients reported eating different varieties and brands of cake mix.

The PulseNet system was used to find people who were part of this outbreak. A traceback investigation was conducted by the FDA using purchase records from stores where patients bought cake mix, but officials were unable to find the source of the outbreak.

The CDC and FDA continue to urge people not to consume raw dough or batter made with uncooked flour or cake mix. These products have been contaminated with dangerous pathogens in the past and have made people very sick. Always thoroughly cook dough and batter before eating it.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody or watery. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, bleeding from the nose or mouth, lethargy, and pale skin.

If you or anyone you know has eaten raw cake mix, or batter or dough made from that product, and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this cake mix E. coli outbreak.