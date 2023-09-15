Carniceria Guanajuato Salmonella Outbreak in Chicago Sickens 20

by

A Carniceria Guanajuato Salmonella outbreak in Chicago has sickened at least 20 people and 10 of those patients are hospitalized, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). That grocery store, which houses a taqueria, is located at 3140 North California in Chicago, Illinois.

Those sickened at prepared food at either the taqueria or the prepared foods section of the grocery store. Carniceria Guanajuato voluntarily closed on September 8, 2023 and is cooperating with CDPH to find the source of the illnesses.

Public health officials performed an environmental assessment of the grocery store and provided guidance to employees on safe food handling practices and environmental cleaning to prevent more illnesses. There is no word on any suspect food, the ages of the patients, or illness onset dates.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick just because they purchased food from a grocery store. We hope that CDPH will solve this outbreak so there are no more patients.”

If you bought prepared food from the taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since August 29, 2023, discard it and do not eat it. If you ate food purchased from the taqueria or prepared foods section of that grocery store since August 29, 2023, you may have been exposed to Salmonella.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with that pathogen. Most people experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

And while most people get better without medical treatment, some, especially the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses, and the very young, can get sick enough to require hospitalization. If you are experiencing severe diarrhea, a high fever, or symptoms of dehydration such as little urine output, visit a doctor as soon as possible.

If you ate prepared food from that establishment and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Carniceria Guanajuato outbreak.