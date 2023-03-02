Enoki Mushrooms From China Subject to Import Alert For Listeria

by

Enoki mushrooms from China are now subject to an FDA Import Alert after several recalls have been issued for that product for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, and a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. In July of 2022, the FDA issued an import alert for this type of mushrooms that were imported from Korea because of many recalls for possible Listeria, and Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks.

The import Alert #25-21 has been expanded to include enoki mushrooms from China to detention without physical examination. From October 2020 through February 2023, state public health authorities sampled enoki mushrooms from various retail locations. Multiple states found Lsieria monocytogenes, which triggered 18 recalls of enoki mushrooms since 2021.

Eight of those recalls were for enoki mushrooms imported from Korea and 10 were imported from China. These recalls were confirmed through traceback, labeling, or whole genome sequencing.

During this time period, the FDA sampled and analyzed 127 shipments of enoki mushrooms from China and found that 18 were violative, for a violation rate of more than 14%. And the government identified 15 firms with violative product out of at least 37 declared firms that exported enoki mushrooms to the U.S. A recent Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least three people in three states was linked to Utopia Foods and Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms imported from China.

Symptoms of a Listeria monocytogenes contamination usually start with nausea and diarrhea. Then, symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches. People in high risk groups for complications from foodborne illness infections, such as the elderly, usually require hospitalization for this illness.