FDA Adds Salmonella Hartford Outbreak to CORE Investigation

The FDA has added a new Salmonella Hartford outbreak to its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. It joins three other outbreak investigations that are still active as of March 8, 2023.

The Salmonella Hartford outbreak has sickened at least 31 people so far. No food has been identified yet. There is no information about illness onset dates, if anyone has been hospitalized, or the patient age range. So far, traceback has been initiated in this outbreak investigation.

The hepatitis A outbreak investigation has been updated. There are now just five illnesses in that outbreak. That number was reduced from nine cases, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) excluded some suspect cases from the overall count. Sample collection and analysis, along with traceback, has begun in this investigation.

The mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that was announced on February 15, 2023 has not changed. There are are 11 people sick in that outbreak, with 10 patients hospitalized. A specific food has not been identified in this outbreak either, but the CDC has released information about this outbreak because they are concerned that recent illnesses were reported. The illness onset dates in this case range from July 3, 2018 to January 13, 2023.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Sun Hong Foods and Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms has not been updated. At least three people are sick in that outbreak, and all have been hospitalized. The last illness onset date in that outback is October 8, 2022.