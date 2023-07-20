by

The FDA CORE Table is updated with outbreak case count increases and the fact that two outbreak investigations have ended. There are five active outbreak investigations on that table.

For the outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 in a not yet identified food, there are 12 people who are sick, an increase of one more case since the last update. Traceback has been initiated in that investigation.

For the first outbreak of cyclospora, the case count has increased to 118 from 112 patients. In that outbreak, sample collection and analysis has begun.

For the second outbreak of cyclospora, the case count has increased to 43 from seven 38 cases. The outbreak includes additional illnesses that are based on similarities in reported exposures, which were not named. In this investigation, traceback has begun, on site inspections have begun, and there has been sample collection and analysis.

For the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak, the case count remains the same at 34 sickened. That outbreak has traceback initiated, onsite inspections, and sample collection and analysis.

In the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries, the case count has increased from 9 to 10. The last illness onset date in this outbreak is June 4, 2023. Several recalls have been issued in response to this outbreak.

The Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough is over and the investigation has ended. Twenty-six people in six states were sickened, and four people were hospitalized.

Finally, the deadly morel mushroom outbreak at Dave’s Sushi in Montana has ended and the investigation is over. The FDA could not find any toxin or other compound in the mushrooms that may have caused the illnesses. Fifty one people were sickened, three people were hospitalized, and two people died. There is no further risk to the public, but the FDA cautions anyone who harvests wild mushrooms to be very careful and cook them thoroughly before consumption. The morel mushrooms served at Dave’s sushi were served raw or lightly cooked.