Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella Outbreak Ends

The Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella outbreak has ended with at least 26 people sick in six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Four people were hospitalized. Even though this outbreak is over, the government is warning consumers that eating raw cookie dough made with unpasteurized eggs and raw flour is a hazard and can make you sick.

The case count by state is: California (2), Idaho (5), Missouri (1), Oregon (8), Utah (4), and Washington (6). That is an increase of eight more patients since the last update on May 23, 2023. The newly diagnosed ill persons live in California, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah. The patient age range is from 14 to 81 years. Illness onset dates ranged from February 24, 2023 to May 28, 2023.

State and local health officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 22 people interviewed, 17 reported eating food from Papa Murphy’s. Fifteen people said they ate Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough. One person ate baked cookies made with the chocolate chip cookie dough.

Pulsenet was used to find patients that were part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from ill person’s samples are closely related genetically, suggesting that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

On May 23, 2023, Papa Murphy’s temporarily stopped selling those types of cookie dough in response to the outbreak. No recall was issued. As of July 13, 2023, the firm has not restarted sales of the cookie dough. They are currently reviewing their dessert labels to make it clear that these products are not meant to be eaten raw.

If you have eaten Papa Murphy’s cookie doughs and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Papa Murphy’s cookie dough Salmonella outbreak.