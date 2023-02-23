FDA CORE Table Updated; And What Happened to NetCost?

by

The FDA CORE Table has been updated with information about the new mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. And what happened to the NetCost Market deli meat and cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people? It hasn’t been updated since November 9, 2022.

There are currently five ongoing outbreaks listed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The three from the FDA Table, and the deadly NetCost outbreak, which does not appear on the USDA Outbreak Table, or the FDA Table, even though it contains meat that is regulated by the USDA and cheese that is regulated by the FDA.

First, the mystery Listeria outbreak. At least 11 people are sick in that outbreak, with 10 hospitalized. There is no information about what food may be responsible for these illnesses, but the FDA has initiated traceback, so we may get some answers.

The other four active investigations include the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to recalled SunSprouts alfalfa sprouts, that has sickened at least 15 people and hospitalized two. That investigation hasn’t been updated since December 30, 2022. The second is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled imported Sun Hong Foods and Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms that has sickened at least three people. That investigation was last updated on February 9, 2023. The third is the norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Texas, which has sickened at least 298 people in eight states.

And the NetCost Market Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 16 people in six states. Thirteen people have been hospitalized, and one person who lived in Maryland has died.

According to the CDC, environmental samples taken from a NetCost deli in Brooklyn and samples that a sick person bought from a NetCost Market deli in Staten Island, including mortadella, salami, and ham, tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. No single food has been identified as the source of this outbreak, and other stores or delis may have sold food associated with these illnesses.

If you have eaten these products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis or salmonellosis, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.