FDA Weighs in on Deadly Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak, which has sickened at least 99 people in 32 states, and killed two people who lived in Minnesota. The cantaloupe have labels that stated, “Malichita,” or “Rudy,”, “4050,” and “Product of Mexico /produit du Mexique.”

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3),Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (8). The last illness onset date was November 6, 2023. At least 45 people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. These numbers are current as of November 24, 2023.

The brand names included in this recall include Crown Jewel Produce, Z Farms, Trufresh, and Pacific Trellis. Also recalled is ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears with best by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023, Vinyard cantaloupe chunks and cubed, fruit mixes, melon medleys, and fruit cups. Freshness Guaranteed has also recalled seasonal blend, melon trio, melon mix, fruit blend, fruit bowl, seasonal fruit tray, fruit mix, and cantaloupe chunks. RaceTrac fruit medley has also been recalled.

If you bought any of these recalled products, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether the cantaloupe items you have in your home are included in this recall, you can ask your grocer, or just discard them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly wish soap and water after discarding these products.

If you ate any of these recalled cantaloupes or products made with cantaloupe, monitor your health for the symptoms of salmonellosis, which can take up to a week to manifest. If you do get sick with symptoms of fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.