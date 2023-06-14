Listeria Outbreak Linked to Leafy Greens Ends With 19 Sick

by

The Listeria outbreak linked to leafy greens has ended with at least 19 people sick in 16 states, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This outbreak was not solved. No brand or type of product has been linked to these illnesses. This outbreak was last updated on April 21, 2023.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Illinois (1), Louisiana (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New York (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (1), Texas (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (2). Samples were collected from July 3, 2018 to March 31, 2023. The patient age range is from less than 1 to 96 years. Eighteen people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate the month before they got sick. Of 14 people who answered questions, 13, or 93%, said they ate leafy greens, 13% ate iceberg lettuce, and 10% ate romaine lettuce. Twelve patients ate packaged salads.

Three people ate leafy greens at the long-term facilities they lived in. One person ate leafy greens at a hospital where they worked. These patients bought leafy greens and different brands of packaged salads from several stores.

The PulseNet system was used to identify people who were part of this outbreak. Using whole genome sequencing on patient isolates, the tests showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. That suggests that patients ate the same food before getting sick.

If you ate leafy greens recently and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, see your doctor. You may be part of this Listeria outbreak linked to leafy greens.