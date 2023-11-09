Mid America Pet Food Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Seven

by

A Mid America Pet Food Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least seven people, and the voluntary recall from that company has been expanded to include more products. The original recall was for Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula and was issued on October 30, 2023. As of November 1, 2023, seven people have reported Salmonella infections in association with these products. The recalling firm is Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The pet food was produced at the company’s Mount Pleasant facility. The brands made at that location include Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark varieties with Best By Dates before 10/31/24. They were distributed throughout the United States.

The best by date is on the middle top of the back of each bag. Some product lots tested positive for the pathogen through random and targeted sampling of the finished product. The tests were conducted by the firm and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or where the patients live. We also do not know if anyone has been hospitalized.

These patients did not get sick from eating the pet food. They got sick because they handled the contaminated product and then ate or touched their mouths without washing their hands, or because they touched their pets or something in the pets environment that was contaminated. Pets can carry this pathogen and may not seem sick. Other pets may suffer from vomiting and fever. The pathogen is excreted in the animals’ feces, and can then contaminate their fur and everything in their environment.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC numbers, bag sizes, and best before dates at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula; Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy; Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy; Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance Dog Food; Member’s Mark Beef & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food; Victor Super Premium Cat Food; Hi-Pro Plan Active Cat & Kitten; and Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

Please look at the list of recalled items carefully. If you bought any of these products, do not feed them to your pets. Destroy the food so children, pets, and wildlife cannot get at it, or take it back to the place of purchase. Then make sure you wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning. If your pet is ill, see your veterinarian.

If you bought this food and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Mid America Pet Food Salmonella outbreak.