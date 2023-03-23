Mystery Salmonella Hartford Outbreak Grows to 50 Sick

by

The mystery Salmonella Hartford outbreak has grown to include 50 patients, according to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are three other active outbreak investigations on that table.

In the Salmonella outbreak, traceback has been initiated and on-site inspection has begun. The FDA has collected samples and has begun to analyze those samples. No recall has been initiated, we don’t know the patient age range of illness onset date, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to recalled frozen organic strawberries remains the same. Five patients in Washington state are sick and two people have been hospitalized. Two recalls have been issued: one for Kirkland Organic Frozen Strawberries packaged in a 4 pound bag, and one for Scenic Fruit Organic Frozen Strawberries packaged under several brand names including Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, and others.

The mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is also unchanged. That outbreak has sickened at least 11 people in ten states, with ten hospitalized. The CDC released information about this outbreak because of recent illnesses.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled enoki mushrooms is the same. In that outbreak, three people in three states have been sickened. The recalled mushrooms are Sun Hong Foods brand and Utopia Foods.