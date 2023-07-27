New E. coli and Cyclospora Outbreaks on FDA CORE Table

by

There are new E. coli and Cyclospora outbreaks on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, and case counts have increased in older outbreaks. There are seven outbreaks on the table, and six are unsolved. The FDA does not give out any information about patients until there is some action that consumers can take.

The new cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least 39 people. FDA and state partners have started sample collection and testing. In addition, FDA has initiated traceback.

A new outbreak of E. coli O26 has been added to the table. There are thirteen people sick in that outbreak, but no food has been identified. FDA has initiated traceback.

For the second outbreak of cyclospora, the case count has increased to 121 people sick, from 118 in the last update. Traceback has begun.

For the third cyclospora outbreak, the case count has jumped from 43 to 68 cases. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated, an on-site inspection has been conducted, and officials have collected samples and started analyzing them.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak caused by a yet to be identified food, there are 12 people sick. The only action taken in this outbreak is traceback.

For the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak, there are 35 people sickened, which is one more patient included since the last update. Traceback, sample collection, on site inspection, and sample analysis are being conducted.

And finally, for the hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic frozen strawberries, there is one more case. FDA is reminding consumers to check their freezers and discard any strawberries that have been recalled.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of the new E. coli and cyclospora outbreaks, or one of the older outbreaks.