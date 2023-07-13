New E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

A new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has been listed on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, joining six other outbreaks that are currently being investigated. Four of the seven outbreaks have not been linked to any product.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least 11 people. The FDA has established traceback but there is no recall, on-site inspection, or sample collection and analysis. We do not know there the ill persons live, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

In the first Cyclospora outbreak investigation, the case count has increased from 105 to 112. In that outbreak, sample collection and analysis has begun.

In the second cyclospora outbreak, the FDA has initiated onside inspection along with sample collection and analysis. The case count has increased from 37 to 38 patients.

In the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak, the case count is unchanged at 34. All FDA actions except for a recall have started.

In the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that is linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough, the case count remains the same, with 18 people sick in six states, with two patients requiring hospitalization. That investigation has not been updated since May 24, 2023.

In the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries, the case count remains at nine sick in three states, with three patients hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since June 13, 2023.

And finally, in the deadly outbreak associated with morel mushrooms served at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana, the investigation has not been updated since May 19, 2023. There are 50 people sick in that outbreak, with three hospitalizations and two deaths.