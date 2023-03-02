New Hepatitis A Outbreak on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

A new hepatitis A outbreak has been issued on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. At least nine people have been sickened in this new outbreak. And there are still two Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks on the table, while the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts has ended.

This new hepatitis A outbreak is not yet linked to any particular food. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. The FDA has initiated traceback, but there has not been any on-site inspection, recall, sample collection, or laboratory analysis yet.

And there is a mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is still unsolved. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated, and an on-site inspection has occurred. The government has collected samples and has had them analyzed, so hopefully we will get some answers soon. That outbreak has sickened at least 11 people in 10 states, and 10 people have been hospitalized.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Sun Hong Foods and Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms imported from China is still under investigation. Those patients live in California, Nevada, and Michigan, and all three have been hospitalized. As a result of this outbreak, the FDA has extended an import alert to enoki mushrooms imported from China.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection usually begin 15 to 50 days after infection. Patients suffer from nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, and intense itching.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. The incubation period for this infection can be up to 70 days.