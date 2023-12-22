Number 6 Outbreak of 2023: Gold Medal Flour Salmonella Outbreak

by

The number six outbreak of 2023 is the Gold Medal flour Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 14 people in 13 states. Three people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates ranged from December 6, 2022 to May 2, 2023. The patient age range was from 12 to 81 years.

And of the eight people interviewed by public health officials, seven said they ate raw dough or batter. This is a good reminder that flour is a raw agricultural product that can be contaminated with pathogens, and that no one should eat anything made with flour unless it is thoroughly cooked or baked.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis was found in a sample that was collected at the General Mills plant in Kansas City, Missouri. That is where the flour was produced. The pathogen was matched to patient isolates through whole genome sequencing. General Mills recalled their all purpose bleached and unbleached flour on April 28, 2023.

Flour has a long shelf life and may still be in consumers’ pantries. Please check to see if you bought any of the recalled products. If you did, throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. It’s a good idea to clean your pantry and any containers that may have held the flour with soap and water.

If you did have this flour in your home and you have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gold Medal flour Salmonella outbreak.