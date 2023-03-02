Raw Oyster Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Eight in FL, GA, AL

by

A raw oyster Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least eight people in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, according to the Florida Department of Health. And a recall of oysters has been issued. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed shellfish harvesting area FL-3012 in Cedar Key, Florida for the harvest of wild oysters on February 24, 2023. A recall of those oysters from that area that were harvested from December 16, 2022 to February 24, 2023 has been issued.

If you bought these oysters harvested from that area, do not eat them, or if you sell them or own a restaurant, do not serve them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination with surfaces and foods that are eaten uncooked. You can throw the oysters away in a secure trash can, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean out your refrigerator after discarding the oysters.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, headache, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some people, especially those in high risk groups, such as older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with choleric health conditions, may develop sepsis or dehydration and require hospitalization.

Raw oysters can be contaminated with bacteria and should be avoided by people who are at elevated risk of serious illness from these type of infections. If you ate raw oysters from the FL-3012 harvesting area in Florida and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw oyster Salmonella outbreak.