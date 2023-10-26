Three More Sick in Raw Farm Raw Milk Salmonella Outbreak

by

Three more people are sick in the Raw Farm raw milk Salmonella outbreak in California, according to San Diego County officials. Those three patients live in San Diego County, bringing the total of patients in that county to 12. And there are seven ill persons who live in Orange County, so the outbreak total so far stands at 19. The farm is located in Fresno, California.

Cases began in late September. The most recent illness onset date was October 17, 2023. The outbreak may continue to row, since it can take time when someone gets sick until they visit a doctor, get teated, are diagnosed, and that diagnosis is shared with public health officials.

All 12 patients in San Diego County said they drank raw milk from Raw Farm LLC before they got sick. Three people are hospitalized. Public heath officials are tracking cases in other parts of the state to see if they are part of this outbreak.

Raw Farm LLC recalled their raw milk and raw heavy cream on October 24, 2023. The best by dates for these products range from October 11, 2023 to November 6, 2023. That farm is no longer licensed to sell raw milk or raw cream, although other products are still for sale.

Raw milk has not been heat treated to destroy pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Brucella, Listeria monocytogenes, or Campylobacter. The CDC and other food safety experts urge people not to consume raw milk, especially if they fall into categories that are high risk for serious complications from these infections.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase. Wash your hands after handling these dairy products.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick 12 to 72 hours after infection. Most people recover without medical attention, but some do become sick enough to be hospitalized.

If you drank raw milk or raw cream from Raw Farm and have been sick, visit your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm raw milk Salmonella outbreak.