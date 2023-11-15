Two New Outbreaks on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table

by

There are two new outbreaks on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, joining three other outbreaks. Only two of the five outbreaks have been solved so far.

The first new outbreak is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people. No food has been identified in relation to these illnesses. We do not know the patient age range, where the patients live, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. Samples have been collected and analysis has started in this investigation.

The second new outbreak is an E. coli O103 outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people. Again, we do not know the patient age range, if anyone has been hospitalized, where patients live, or when people got sick. No food has been linked to this outbreak. Traceback has begun in this investigation.

The lead poisoning cases linked to WanaBana fruit purees are on the Table. At least 22 children are sick with high lead blood levels. The children live in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Several recalls have been issued in relation to these illnesses. WanaBana fruit purees as well as Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce pouches and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce pouches are recalled.

The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak remains unsolved, with at least 37 people sick. Traceback has been initiated in this outbreak.

Finally, the last entry on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table is the Gills Onions Salmonella Thompson outbreak. At least 73 people in 22 states have been sickened. Those patients live in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Some patients live in long term care facilities. Gills has recalled fresh diced onions, as well as products made with those onions. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since October 24, 2023.