Another Cyclospora Outbreak and New Salmonella Outbreak

Another cyclospora outbreak and a new Salmonella outbreak are listed on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, bringing the number of outbreaks under investigation to eight. Six of those eight outbreaks are unsolved.

The newest outbreak is a cyclospora outbreak that has sickened at least two people. The FDA has initiated traceback but has not collected samples or started inspections.

A new Salmonella Newport outbreak is on the table with two people sick. No product has been identified as the cause of the illnesses. The FDA has not initiated traceback, has not collected samples, or started inspections.

The other two cyclospora outbreaks are unchanged. In the first outbreak, there are 26 patients, and in the second, there are 16 patients. In both of these outbreaks, the FDA has initiated traceback.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Irumu, the FDA has initiated sampling. There are 32 people sick in this outbreak.

And for the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 88 people, the FDA has initiated traceback and sampling. The case count has increased by one more patient in that outbreak.

The outbreak linked to Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, gummies, and cones remains the same, with two potentially associated deaths and 113 illnesses. There are 42 people who have been hospitalized in this outbreak. The FDA still does not know exactly what has been making people sick, but they have found compounds in these products including a prescription drug and a Schedule-1 controlled substance.

Finally, the Salmonella Africana and Braenderup outbreak linked to cucumbers from Bedner Farms, marketed by Fresh Start Produce, remains the same with at least 449 people and 125 people hospitalized. Recalls have been issued. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since July 2, 2024.