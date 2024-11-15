Cyclospora Outbreaks Were Solved on New FDA CORE Table

by

The Cyclospora Outbreaks were solved on the new FDA CORE Outbreak Investigations Table, but no corporations were named as being responsible for those products. In addition, a new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak was added to the Table. There are eight outbreaks on the Table; two have been solved.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least 18 people. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not collected or tested samples, or inspected any facilities.

For the E. coli O121:H19 outbreak in a not yet identified food, there are 37 patients, an increase of four more patients since the last update. The FDA has conducted traceback but has performed no other activities.

For the E. coli O26:H11 outbreak, at least nine people are sick. No recall has been initiated, but traceback has begun, and the FDA has inspected a facility and collected and analyzed samples. The outbreak is not linked to any product yet.

The deadly E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to the slivered fresh yellow onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers and other menu items in certain states has now sickened at least 104 people in 14 states. The case count is: Colorado (30), Iowa (1), Kansas (3), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (19), Nebraska (13), New Mexico (10), Oregon (1), Utah (8), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (6). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 21, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 88 years. The person who died lived in Colorado. Taylor Farms recalled their slivered yellow onions; the last illness occurred before this recall happened.

The outbreaks of Salmonella Thompson, Salmonella Typhimurium, one of the Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks, and the outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 have ended with no resolution.

The remaining outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to an unidentified product has sickened at least four people, which is unchanged. FDA has initiated traceback, has initiated sampling, and has inspected a facility.

For the first cyclospora outbreak, shrimp salad made with fresh produce is the source of illnesses in the outbreak. Product and ingredient samples were tested, but all samples were negative, so investigators were not able to determine a specific ingredient as the source. All product is past shelf life and is no longer on the market, so there is no risk to the public. The FDA did not identify a supplier, store, or manufacturer.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, imported parsley has been identified as the source of illnesses. Once again, the FDA collected and analyzed samples, but all the samples were negative for the parasite. A specific source of the contamination was not identified. And this product is past shelf life and no longer available for purchase, so there is no risk to public health.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, investigators have identified jalapeno peppers as the source of illnesses. Once again, all samples collected tested negative for the pathogen. The products are past their shelf life and are no longer available for sale. No grower or seller was identified.

For the Salmonella Liverpool outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count remains the same at three patients. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

Finally, the case count in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak is the same at 175 sick. There are now three deaths potentially associated with the consumption of these products. And there are 33 people still in the hospital. This outbreak has not been updated since October 3, 2024.