Deadly Boar’s Head Listeria Outbreak Over, 61 Sickened

by

The deadly Boar’s Head Listeria outbreak is over, with at least 61 people sickened in 19 states and 10 deaths, according to the CDC. That’s an increase of two more patients since the last update was issued on September 25, 2024. The two new patients live in New York.

The final case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (6), New Mexico (1), New York (19), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (4), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates ranged from May 29, 2024 to September 13, 2024. Sixty people were hospitalized.

One person got sick during a pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, and New Mexico. Two were from New York and two lived in South Carolina.

Of the 48 people who could be interviewed, 45, or 94%, said they ate deli meats before they got sick. Forty-three of those people, or 96%, said they ate meats sliced at a deli. Of those, 61% said they ate deli-sliced liverwurst, and 20 specifically reported Boar’s Head brand.

Boar’s Head recalled all deli products made at their Jarratt, Virginia facility, including prepackaged deli products and ready to eat liverwurst. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst by the Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Health Department; it matched the outbreak strain.

An inspection at that plant revealed terrible conditions, including insect infestation, buildup on scales with a mud like substance and an obvious odor, “ample amounts of blood in puddles” on the floor, black mold, a rancid smell, and meat on the floor.

Do not eat any Boar’s Head recalled meats. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens.

If you ate these meats, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are in a high risk group. If you do get sick, see your doctor.