Boar’s Head Closes After Listeria Outbreak, Poor Inspections

The USDA states that the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia has closed after a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak and years of poor inspection reports. A letter sent to the company by the USDA describes the outbreak and inspection reports as justification for the closure. The USDA states, “your establishment failed to maintain sanitary conditions, as required by 9 CFR 416 et seq., and 500.3(a)(1), based on the determination that your establishment produced and shipped adulterated product.”



The Federal Meat Inspection Act gives FSIS the authority to set sanitation requirements and refuse to let meat products to be marked, labeled, stamped, or tagged as inspected and passed. If a facility can’t get USDA approval for products ,they cannot sell them. The letter was delivered on July 31, 2024.

The deadly Listeria outbreak that is linked to recalled Boar’s Head products has sickened at least 57 people in 18 states. Nine people have died. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (1), New York (17), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (1). The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, New Mexico, and two lived in South Carolina.

CBS News filed a Freedom of Information Act request and received inspection reports for the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt. The 44 page report starts with inspection reports from August 2023. The report details problems including insect infestation, buildup on scales with a mud like substance and an obvious odor, “ample amounts of blood in puddles’ on the floor, along with a rancid smell, and meat on the floor. Standing water, a risk factor for Listeria monocytogenes growth, was observed.

Ants and flies were found, and flying insects, named as “7 ladybugs, 1 beetle like insect, and 1 cockroach type insect,” were observed during an inspection on June 10, 2024. One inspector found black mold in a corner of the room. In the Raw Holding Cooler, the floor had green algal growth in the standing water. In the Cure Cooler, three dead insects were found. And in the RTE room, there was a black and pinkish area that appeared to be black mold and mildew around the PVC pipes and rusted out wall screws.

Swabs were taken in the plant and positive Listeria monocytogenes samples were found in Pallet Jacks. Liverwurst collected at the retail level also tested positive for the pathogen. The USDA states that this demonstrates that “your establishment has been operating under insanitary conditions.” This suspension is in effect until the company provides the Raleigh District Office with “adequate written corrective and preventive measures to assure FSIS that you can demonstrate a program that meets the regulatory requirements.”

If you have eaten Boar’s Head deli meat products and have been ill with the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.