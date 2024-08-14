Diamond Shruumz Outbreak Sickens 130 With 53 Hospitalized

by

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak sickens 130 in 29 states with 53 hospitalized, as of August 9, 2024, according to the FDA. That is an increase of 17 more patients and 11 more hospitalizations since the last update was published on August 7, 2024. There are two deaths that are potentially associated with these products.

The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arizona (7), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (3), Kansas (5), Kentucky (10), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (7), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (2), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range was not reported.

The severe symptoms that patients have been experiencing include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting. The affected products are Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones, and gummies. All have been recalled and none should be for sale at any retail shop.

Some of the compounds found in these Diamond Shruumz products include Muscimol, Acetylpsilocin, Psilocin (a Schedule 1-controlled substance), Pregabalin (a prescription drug), and Desmethoxyyangonin, among others. There may be variations in which compounds are present, even in the same flavor of chocolate bar.

If you have been ill after consuming these products, see your doctor. You can also call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222 and let them know you recently consumed some of these items. Talk to your children about this problem too, as these items will appeal to younger people.