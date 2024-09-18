Milo’s Poultry Outbreak: History of Salmonella Egg Outbreaks

by

In the wake of the Milo’s Poultry outbreak, what is the history of Salmonella egg outbreaks? Not surprisingly, there have been quite a few outbreaks linked to shell eggs over the years. Eggs are considered a high risk food that need to be handled with care. One of the issues is that Salmonella can get inside eggs, if the hen has Salmonella in her ovaries. So even if the eggs are washed, they can still make you sick if they are undercooked. That’s why it’s so important to cook eggs to 160°F or well done, and to cook any recipe that contains eges to a safe final internal temperature.

In the Milo’s Poultry Farm Salmonella outbreak, there are 65 people sick in nine states. The case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Twenty-four people are hospitalized because they are so sick.

In 2021, a Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to shell eggs sickened at least 70 people in two provinces. Nineteen people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

In 2018, a Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to Rose Acre Farms shell eggs sickened at least 45 people in 10 states. Eleven people were hospitalized. Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 shell eggs on April 13, 2018. On April 16, 2018, Cal-Maine Foods voluntarily recalled another 23,400 dozen eggs that were purchased from Rose Acre Farms.

In the fall of 2018, a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled Gravel Ridge Farms eggs sickened at least 44 people in 11 states. Twelve people were hospitalized in that outbreak.

In 2016, a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to recalled Good Earth Egg Company eggs sickened at least eight people in three states. This was the second Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to Good Earth Egg Company shell eggs that year.

If you have eaten eggs and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of the latest Milo’s Poultry outbreak linked to eggs.