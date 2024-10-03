More Cyclospora Illnesses in FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

There are more Cyclospora illnesses in the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, and a change in the unsolved E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. There are eight outbreaks on the table at this time; six of them are unsolved.

For the Salmonella Enteritis outbreak that is linked to recalled Milo’s Poultry Farm eggs, the case count remains the same at 65 ill in nine states, with 24 patients hospitalized. Most of the patients live in Wisconsin. This outbreak has not been updated since September 6, 2024.

For the unsolved E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count remains the same at 27 sick. The change in this investigation is that the FDA has initiated an inspection.

In the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, the case count remains the same with at least four people sick. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak, and samples have been collected.

In the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased from 56 to 60. Traceback has been initiated, samples have been collected, and an inspection has started. No food has been identified yet.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak that in an unidentified food, the case count remains unchanged at seven sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and an inspection.

In the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 46 patients. The FDA has started inspections and is conducting traceback and collecting samples. These cyclospora illnesses are not connected to any food.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count remains the same at 90 patients. The FDA has initiated traceback and inspections and has collected samples.

And the outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz products remains the same. There are at least 169 people sick. Sixty-six people have been hospitalized, and there are two potentially associated deaths.