More Cyclospora Illnesses on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

There are more cyclospora illnesses on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table, and more illnesses in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak. There are eight active investigations on the Table; only two of them have been solved.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs remains the same, with at least 65 people sick in nine states. Twenty four people have been hospitalized. The patient case count by state is: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42).

For the rest of the updates issued on the Table, for the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is unsolved, the case count is back to 27, after the last update said it had increased to 28. Traceback has been initiated.

For the unsolved Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the case count remains the same with at least four sick. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak, and samples have been collected.

In the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count has increased from 54 to 56. In this investigation, traceback has been initiated, samples have been collected, and an inspection has started. No food has been identified.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak that in an unidentified food, the case count remains unchanged at seven sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and an inspection.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 46 ill. The FDA has initiated inspections as well as conducting traceback and collecting samples.

In the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food, the case count remains the same at 90 ill. The FDA has initiated traceback and inspections and has collected samples.

And the outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz products keeps growing. There are now at least 169 people sick, an increase of 11 more patients since the last update. Sixty six people have been hospitalized, and there are two potentially associated deaths.