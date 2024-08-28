New E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

A new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table, and case count increases in other outbreak investigations are the changes in the latest update. There are seven active outbreak investigations on the table. Six of them are unsolved.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in a not yet identified foods has sickened at least 25 people. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not initiated a recall, inspected any facilities, or collected samples.

There is no change in the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least three people. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation.

For the first Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened at least 41 people, that is an increase of six more illnesses. The FDA has initiated traceback, has started inspections, and has collected and tested samples.

In the outbreak of Salmonella Newport, the case count has increased from 4 to 6 patients. The FDA has started traceback and has initiated a facility inspection.

In the second Cyclospora outbreak the case count has increased from 44 to 46 patients. The FDA has initiated traceback and has started sampling.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 89 people remains unchanged. No food has been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback and has started sampling.

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak has sickened at least 145 people in 29 states. There are two deaths potentially associated with these products. The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arizona (11), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (5), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (7), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (7), Virginia (3), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). All of these products have been recalled.