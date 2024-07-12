New Salmonella Irumu Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Irumu outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, so there are now five active outbreaks on that Table. Three of the outbreaks are unsolved.

Salmonella Irumu is an uncommon serotype of this pathogen. It has not been linked to any outbreaks for at least 19 years. There are 26 people sick in that outbreak. The FDA has initiated traceback, but there has been no recall, no inspections, and no samples have been collected or analyzed.

The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened at least 83 people. That number has not changed since the last update was issued. Traceback has been initiated.

The outbreak linked to recalled organic bulk cucumbers caused by Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup has not changed. There are at least 449 people sick in 31 states and the District of Columbia. There are 125 people who have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Braenderup was found in untreated canal water used by Bedner Growers in Florida.

The outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz chocolates, gummies, and cones remains unchanged, with at least 48 people sick. One person has died, but there is uncertainty about whether or not these items contributed to that death. The government found muscimol, a compound found in the Amanita mushroom, in these products. That compound is toxic.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 2 people remains unchanged, with no product identified. The FDA has initiated traceback, has conducted an inspection, and has collected and analyzed products.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.