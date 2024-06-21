New Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak On FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table, joining four other outbreaks under active investigation. Three of the outbreaks are unsolved.

The new Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has sickened at least 47 people. No food has been linked to this outbreak yet. The FDA has not yet initiated traceback, initiated inspections, or collected samples for testing.

The outbreak linked to Diamond Shruumz microdosing chocolates remains unchanged, with 26 people in 16 states ill from an unknown pathogen or toxin. Sixteen of those patients have been hospitalized. No recall has been issued by the company.

The Salmonella Braenderup outbreak has sickened at least 185 people. We don’t know the states where the patients live, illness onset dates, the patient age range, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. The FDA thinks this outbreak may be linked to cucumbers because the epidemiology is similar to the Salmonella Africana outbreak that is also under investigation. The FDA has begun traceback in this investigation.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened two people remains the same, with no food identified. The FDA has initiated traceback.

The Salmonella Africana outbreak that may be linked to cucumbers has sickened at least 196 people in 28 states and the District of Columbia. There are 68 people hospitalized.

Finally, the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled organic Gibson Farms walnuts remains unchanged, with at least 12 people sick in seven states. That outbreak has not been updated since April 30 2024.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.