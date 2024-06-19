Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Outbreak Sickens 26, Hospitalizes 16

by

The Diamond Shruumz chocolate outbreak has now sickened at least 26 people and has hospitalized 16, according to the FDA. That agency, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, America’s Poison Centers, and state and local governments, are investigating these illnesses that are associated with eating Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones, and gummies.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arizona (6), California (1), Indiana (3), Kentucky (2), Maryland (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (3), and Tennessee (1). Twenty-five of those patients have sought medical care. This outbreak is growing rapidly; when it was announced 11 days ago, eight people in four states were sick.

No recall has been issued yet. The FDA is speaking with the firm about a possible voluntary recall, but none has been issued. The last illness onset date was June 16, 2024. These products were distributed nationwide.

These items are purchased online and also through some retail locations including smoke and vape shops, and at stores that sell hemp-derived products. The full list of retailers is not known at this time. Th FDA is recommending that no one eat any of these products until more is known.

The items do appeal to children and teenagers, so make sure you talk to your children and tell them about the information in this advisory. Some of the symptoms that are being reported include seizures; central nervous system depression, such as loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness; agitation; abnormal heart rate; hypertension and hypotension; and nausea and vomiting.

If you do get sick after eating one of these products, talk to your doctor as soon as possible. The government has not said what may be making people sick.